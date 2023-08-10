Father’s Day with Chocolat du Jour – MONDO MODA

A Chocolate of the day launches the Can Discos Blue Label. There are two thin slices of chocolate, in the flavors Ao Leite or Semisweet, filled with caramel and whiskey. Another can comes with milk chocolate candies with caramel and Blue Label.

Chocolate Of The Day – Lata Discos Blue Label

Chocolate Of The Day – Lata Bombons and Blue Label

Another option is the gift that already comes with a sweet statement: the Celebration Can. It comes filled with bonbons in the flavors of nougat (milk chocolate with hazelnut paste), crispy milk and noir nougat, milk and noir caramel, brigadeiro, raspberry and cherry.

Chocolat Du Jour – Can Celebration Pai te Amo

About the company

The history of Chocolat du Jour begins in the late 1980s, with Claudia Landmann’s desire to make a fresh chocolate in Brazil, “du jour”, the height of those produced in Europe.

At the time, imported products were inaccessible to Brazilians. With a lot of research and determination, she introduced the country to a chocolate with a unique flavor, unforgettable on the palate, and today awarded nationally and internationally.

The brand was elected 12 times the best chocolate by Veja SP. It was also awarded by the London Academy of Chocolate in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Chocolat Du Jour is the only Brazilian company nominated by Le Guide de Croquers de Chocolat in 2015 and 2016. It is also awarded by the International Chocolate Awards in 2016 and 2017.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira.

