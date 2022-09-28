Home Business Foreign media: Apple abandons iPhone 14 production increase plan due to poor demand – yqqlm
China-Singapore Jingwei, September 28. According to comprehensive foreign media reports, Apple will abandon its plan to increase production of the latest iPhone this year due to lower-than-expected demand.

Apple is abandoning plans to increase production of new iPhones this year after an expected demand boost failed to materialize, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The California-based electronics maker has told suppliers to cancel plans to increase production by 6 million iPhone 14 units and set a goal of producing about 90 million iPhone 14 units by the end of this year, the same person as last year’s iPhone 13 production, the people said. almost.

The report also said that iPhone 14 sales in the Chinese market did not get off to a good start, down about 11% from comparable sales of the iPhone 13 last year.

According to the Wall Street Journal’s Chinese website, Apple said on Monday that it will move some iPhone 14 production to India due to geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues. At this point, less than three weeks have passed since Apple released the new iPhones, which will be the first time Apple has started manufacturing in India in the first year of a new iPhone launch.

India, the world‘s second-largest smartphone market after China, typically lags China‘s production of new iPhones by six to nine months.

Another report on the Chinese website of the Wall Street Journal said that demand for the iPhone 14 Pro appears to be relatively strong, and consumers are now waiting a month or more to receive the goods.Return to Sohu, see more

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

