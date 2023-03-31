Pd, Titti De Simone: “Dangerous right-wingers are in government. Here in Puglia they are more aggressive”

“We have the government of dangerous rights both on social and economic rights and we must rebuild the broken connection with our electorate”so Titti De Simone, new president of the Pd of Bari, speaks with affaritaliani.it to take stock of the national political framework and the Apulian Democratic Party. Now that the party is in the hands of Elly Schlein, things change for her. In 2017 De Simone left her dem because “They had moved away from a number of issues and had pushed through laws like the Jobs acteventually obscuring the identity of the group”.

“I came back – she continues – with the hope that the identity of the left can be reborn, of a party that deals with the last and penultimate and when Elly decided to run I felt very motivated to commit myself and today is a great opportunity for me to rebuild the country. Rebuilding our hope that we had lost”, continues fiercely Titti De Simone, former political adviser to the Apulian governor Michele Emiliano.

“As it is being defined in this first round of elections, I believe that the alliance with the 5 Star Movement is virtuous and necessary to win the elections”, he says speaking of the next Regionals. And, on Riccardo Rossi, the mayor of Brindisi (city-laboratory for the Giallorossi) torpedoed by Pd and M5S in favor of Roberto Fusco, De Simone replies: “I am focused on the Bari dimension, the Brindisi story is followed by De Santis in coordination with the national secretariat. I know that there have been several meetings and attempts to keep the whole coalition together and then things turned out differently. I am sorry that a shared resolution of the matter has not been reached.” That’s it.

But what will happen in Puglia? The rumors say that Francesco Boccia, a native of Bisceglie, freshly appointed as group leader of the senators of the Democratic Party, aspires to become the new governor. The same rumors they see Michele Emiliano ready to run for the 2024 European elections, one year after the end of his mandate. Different speech for the mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaro, who it seems he intends to return to his old job, the engineer at Anas.

Subscribe to the newsletter

