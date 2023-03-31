To get the most out of April, and thus experience “a wonderful May”, Allegri will have to do without Pogba and Church. Against the Verona both will be in the pits, even if the two situations are diametrically opposite: “For Federico it’s a matter of a couple of days, instead for Paul at the moment it’s difficult to give times”. Nothing new under the sun, given that Chiesa has already missed 22 league and cup games this season, while the Frenchman has managed to do even worse by only being present three times.

Scudetto, Champions League, salvation: April is the month of truth by Francesco Carci

March 30, 2023

The injury situation for April, the key month

Without them and the disqualified Rabiot and Paredes, but with the new Milik, Alex Sandro, Miretti, the bianconeri will face Verona, now with their backs to the wall and in need of scoring points in order not to see their season end prematurely: “We have recovered all the players, apart from Pogba, Bonucci and Kaio Jorge, because we’re heading towards a beautiful but tiring season finale”. All or at least almost all, given that even if “for Chiesa it’s a matter of a couple of days”, and he will probably be available against Inter, the certainties on the outside are linked to everyday life. Despite this, Juventus are in an excellent moment, both as a team and individually, and against Verona they will have to find the impetus to put their foot on the gas in April, decisive for the fate of the season: “I spoke to the boys, April could give us the chance to have an important May, that is to reach the finals of the Europa League and the Italian Cup. In the league we have 56 points: in football, what you do stays but tomorrow we start from zero to zero. We can’t think that having won in Milan the season is over: it’s right to enjoy the victories, but tomorrow it’s dangerous, Verona are aggressive, press”.

The choices between attack and midfield

If in defense the recovery of Alex Sandro it would seem to relaunch the prices of the Brazilian trio with Danilo e Bremercommitments with Inter, Lazio and Sporting Club could push the coach towards a turnover. Who in midfield will have to give up Rabiot and Paredes but can count on barrenecheacandidate for a starting shirt, but also Locatelli e Beans. The young Juventus midfielder is experiencing a magical moment, so it is normal for the coach to try in every possible way to curb his enthusiasm to avoid falls: “He has grown a lot, but he still has to grow. I talked to him, I told him that it is normal there is a lot of talk about him but it is a moment of growth: he must keep his feet on the ground, without getting excited or depressed but having balance”. Without Church and with Of Maria back available the day before the match, in attack it will still be a Vlahovic: “He’s back well, Milik too, Kean and Soulé are doing well. It’s important to have them all, they give me the chance to play and substitutions will be even more important, we have 9 games in April. Di Maria? He’ll hardly be a starter, he returned yesterday. He’s fine, he’s had a good workout.”