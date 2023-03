Inzaghi without Dimarco and Calhanoglu (replaced by Gosens and Mkhitaryan), but finds Bastoni in defense again. De Vrij is pawing, but shouldn’t start from 1′. Doubt in attack as to who will support Lukaku. Inzaghi thinks of Correa, who is playing a shirt with Lautaro. Jovic is not in the viola, while Bonaventura is back in midfield. Ikoné ahead of Nico Gonzalez. The probabilities of Inter-Fiorentina, scheduled for Saturday at 18.00