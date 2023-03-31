Concern has generated among the authorities and the community in general the last blocks that have appeared on the Pan-American highway at the gates of Holy Week.

This season Popayán becomes one of the destinations for hundreds of pilgrims who come to participate in the processions of the Semana Mayordeclared Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

In the week that is ending, there have been two blockades, one of them due to nature, and the second due to indigenous protests.

Glide

As will be remembered, last Wednesday a landslide occurred in the village of La Esperanza, in the middle of the Pan-American Highwaycut off Popayán and southwestern Colombia.

Route was closed all day and at nightfall, a single lane was used and yesterday the two lanes of the international highway were already enabled.

Protest

However, this Thursday morning the Misak indigenous community blocked the highway to demand that the national government compliance with agreed agreements previously.

Indigenous teachers and students they clogged from early hours in the morning the road in the village of La Puentecita in the municipality of Piendamó.

The counselor for the Regions, Luis Fernando Velasco, said that after the dialogue with the Ministry of Education and the Government of Cauca the passage through the Panamericana was enabled.

“They have already been informed how a problem that born of a real stupidity of some bureaucrat” indicated Luis Fernando Velasco.

Velasco also took the opportunity to invite Colombians to visit Holy Week in Popayán.

The road was reopened at the end of the afternoon and mobility is normal on the international highway.

Spokesmen for the intercultural education program of the four indigenous councils stated that they had to go out on the road because after the signing of the agreement made with the Departmental Education Secretariat since January 30, they still the disbursement has not been made and there is already a month expired of the salary and the payroll of the teachers.

