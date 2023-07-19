Foreign Minister speaks at BASF and Deutsche Bank about China strategy

There, Baerbock met the CEO of Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing, the deputy CEO of Commerzbank, Bettina Orlopp, the spokeswoman for the board of UniCredit-Hypovereinsbank, Marion Höllinger, and the head of the banking association, Heiner Herkenhoff. It should be about opportunities and challenges of the growing Asian market and globalization. The minister also wants to exchange views on forms of climate finance.

According to the latest annual report, Deutsche Bank had an exposure of 6.1 billion euros or one percent of the total loan book in China at the end of 2022. Converted into full-time positions, the Frankfurt-based Dax group had 613 employees in China at the end of last year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

