Lower cholesterol via microbiome in the gut | > – Guide

According to current knowledge, propionic acid has a positive effect on LDL cholesterol. The cholesterol absorption in the intestine is reduced.

What we eat ends up in the intestine and is metabolized by the intestinal bacteria – and this has an impact on our health. Because the intestinal bacteria, the so-called microbiome, influence many processes in our body. According to new findings, this also applies to cholesterol levels. Elevated LDL cholesterol increases the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Many diseases are associated with an altered microbiome

The intestinal microbiome, also known colloquially as the intestinal flora, has an individual composition for each person and is as unique as a fingerprint. In the individual sections of the digestive tract (from the mouth to the anus) – with the exception of the stomach – there are different species. The greatest diversity was found in the large intestine. Bacteria make up a large part, viruses and fungi are also present, other species have not yet been identified. A healthy microbiome has a high diversity of species, the number of individual species does not seem to play a major role.

There is also a close connection between the brain and the gut. The two areas “talk” to each other via electrical impulses. The skin, lungs and oral cavity also have their own microbiomes. In many studies in recent years, researchers have found evidence that various diseases are associated with an altered microbiome:

Metabolic diseases, for example diabetes mellitusObesityAllergiesAsthmaDementiaAlzheimer’sParkinsonAnxiety disordersPsychosisAutismMultiple sclerosis

However, it is not yet clear to the researchers whether the changed microbiome is the result or the cause of the diseases.

Microbiome: stool test not advisable

Experts advise against stool tests, which are offered on the Internet, for example, to analyze the microbiome. Because there is still a lack of knowledge as to what the optimal microbiome of the individual looks like. There is a lack of knowledge as to how it could be improved in a targeted and individual manner. That is why there are no individual recommendations for dietary supplements.

Influence LDL cholesterol positively through proper nutrition

One thing is clear: the intestinal flora can be influenced by diet. For example, if a meat eater suddenly eats vegan, the microbiome changes completely within 72 hours and adapts to the new diet. This is shown by a study from 2019.

Because the food has an influence on which bacteria multiply and which do not. For example, salt reduces the “good” lactic acid bacteria, so a low-salt diet can promote a healthy microbiome. This was already proven in a study in 2017. Emulsifiers and a lot of fat are also not good for the intestinal flora. Nutritionists advise against finished products with many preservatives and a diet with too much animal fat and trans fat.

High fiber diet good for the microbiome

A healthy, high-fiber diet seems to be particularly good for the microbiome. Sugar and ready meals, on the other hand, have a negative effect. Changing your diet can help if you have high cholesterol. The focus is on the Mediterranean diet. Fresh vegetables in particular play a crucial role, because the dietary fibers they contain lower the bad LDL cholesterol.

At least 30 grams of dietary fiber per day is recommended for adults, or even 40 grams is better. The average consumption in Germany is less than 22 grams. It is not yet known how many vegetables and whole grain products those affected have to eat in order to permanently and effectively lower LDL cholesterol finally scientifically clarified.

Propionic acid lowers LDL cholesterol

Propionic acid is responsible for the cholesterol-lowering effect of dietary fiber. This fatty acid is produced by gut bacteria when they digest fiber. The finding that propionic acid has an effect on cholesterol levels is an incidental finding. In one study, patients with multiple sclerosis took propionic acid as a preparation. The aim was to investigate whether propionic acid has a positive effect on multiple sclerosis. The experts made the discovery: propionic acid improves the LDL cholesterol level over a long period of time. Another cardiological study confirmed the first finding.

High-fiber diet: Gut produces propionic acid

Experiments have then shown that propionic acid directly lowers cholesterol absorption in the intestine, cholesterol absorption is down-regulated. The “bad” fats are intercepted directly in the intestine by the propionic acid, so to speak. Since the intestine produces propionic acid itself with a high-fiber diet, a change in diet works in a similar way.

Lower LDL cholesterol levels through diet

Every person has an individual, congenital cholesterol value. But with a high-fiber diet, LDL cholesterol levels can be reduced by 10 to 15 percent. The higher the baseline value, the greater the potential positive influence of the diet. And a healthy diet ensures that the intestines remain healthy – this can also be used to prevent rising LDL cholesterol levels.

However, if the cholesterol level is far too high and consequential damage such as coronary heart disease, stroke, arteriosclerosis or peripheral arterial occlusive disease (PAD) already exists, cholesterol-lowering drugs must be taken. However, the effectiveness of statins can be increased with a healthy diet.

The microbiome in the gut



Microorganisms colonize almost all of our body’s external and internal surfaces in varying densities and account for about two kilograms of our weight. 99 percent of these microbes live in the digestive tract. The healthy intestinal microbiome comprises around 100 trillion bacteria, forms more than 90 percent of the stool mass and contains 2 to 20 million genes. For comparison: the human genome consists of “only” 22,000 genes. (Source: Peter Layer, Viola Andresen)

