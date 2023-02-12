Founder of Zero Run: The structure of the extended program is simple and the cost is low. It is to add “power bank” to the pure electric car

Recently, the Leaprun C11 extended range version officially opened for pre-sale, the pre-sale range is 159,800 to 200,000 yuan, as a medium-sized new energy SUV,The starting price of the Zero Run C11 is only 159,800 yuan, which can be called a “price butcher” among the new domestic forces.

Previously, the leading models were all pure electric, but now they are equipped with extended-range power. In this regard, Zhu Jiangming, the founder of Leapmotor, also explained.

“Our idea is to add a ‘power bank’, that is, a range extender, to pure electric products.The biggest advantage of the C11 range extension is the mature platform, which is based on pure electricity, and then expands the range extension mode. “

Zhu Jiangming believes that in the current situation where energy replenishment is still a pain point for users, the range extension can well solve the anxiety of users. Extended range is just adding a “power bank” to pure electricity, and there is no difference in use from pure electricity.

According to the forecast of the Passenger Passenger Association, the size of the hybrid market will reach 2.3 million in 2023. Zhu Jiangming pointed out:

“This shows that hybrid vehicles can solve many problems that pure electric vehicles cannot solve. For example, in the case of long-distance travel and imperfect charging facilities, it can solve a lot of anxiety for users, and it also has a very good cost performance. In addition, you can also enjoy the benefits of new energy. There are many policies, so it is estimated that the growth rate of hybrid vehicles will still be higher than that of pure electric vehicles in the next two to three years.”

However, there are many hybrid solutions, such as extended range, BYD’s DM-i, DHT, how should I choose? In this regard, Leapao has made a lot of research and analysis, considering factors such as economy and user needs, and finally chose the extended range.

First of all, the mechanical structure of the extended range is simple and the cost is relatively low.In this way, the saved cost can be put on the battery to achieve a longer pure electric battery life.