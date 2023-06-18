FPÖ – Hafenecker: “U-Committee on the Kika/Leiner scandal is the order of the day!” Liberal Parliament Club

Hafenecker will seek talks with the other parties, especially with the SPÖ – the subject of investigation can also be extended to “malversation complex” COFAG

Vienna (OTS) – FPÖ General Secretary NAbg. Christian Hafenecker today renewed his offer to the SPÖ to set up a committee of inquiry into the Kika/Leiner scandal together with the Freedom Party. “We have no time to lose. In any case, I will immediately seek talks with the other parties next week, primarily with the SPÖ, whose finance spokesman Krainer has already shown interest in setting up a U-committee,” said Hafenecker.

“The verbal criticism of this economic scandal surrounding the Kurz-Benko ‘friendship group’ is one thing, but words must now be followed by deeds – in other words, consistent, relentless and comprehensive educational work. We owe that to the taxpayers, but above all the employees of Kika/Leiner, who were deprived of their livelihood from one day to the next, deserve it,” stressed Hafenecker.

“Of course we are prepared to expand a potential subject of investigation to a ‘malversation complex’ COFAG with its black and one green managing director, we would have liked to have done that last, before the NEOS wantonly turned off the ÖVP corruption investigation committee. Billions in Corona subsidies flowed in, while at the same time tax deferrals for hundreds of millions of euros had already been promised and were therefore officially known. For example, the question arises as to why the tax authorities have not agreed on any corresponding collateral with Kika/Leiner, which will now have a negative effect on the creditor ‘Austrian taxpayers’,” says Hafenecker.

“The current case of Kika/Leiner could only be the ‘youngest tip of the iceberg’ as far as the Corona aid is concerned. This is confirmed by renowned finance and funding specialists. In this context, the ÖVP (ex) finance ministers Blümel and Brunner will have to answer questions. The chronology of the past weeks and years in the Kika/Leiner case also provides indications of the suspicion of so-called ‘delayed insolvency’ and unequal treatment of creditors. The Green Minister of Justice is called upon here in particular to guarantee complete clarification by the judicial authorities,” emphasized Hafenecker.

“The subject of COFAG is of particular interest to us Liberals. That’s exactly why, a few weeks ago, we submitted an application for another committee of inquiry in this area. Back then, Black, Red, Green and NEOS voted against it. If there is now a rethink in one or the other parliamentary party, that should be just fine with us. However, if it is once again just theater thunder, we promise full clarification after the next elections. If we provide at least a quarter of the MPs, we are in a position to start committees of inquiry on our own, we will then make use of this right!” said the FPÖ Secretary General.

