France on the verge of civil war. Macron: “Guys stay at home”

Revolt in France worsens, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin demands that buses and trams stop after 9pm

The situation in France is becoming increasingly dramatic. Three days after the death of 17-year-old Nahel, killed by a policeman after refusing to stop at checkpoints, the government has announced new measures. During the meeting of the Interministerial Crisis Unit held this afternoon in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, who had returned specially from Brussels, Gérald Darmanin asked the prefects to stop buses and trams after 21:00. The measure will remain in effect until further notice.

The Minister of the Interior will be a guest on the 8pm newscast on TF1, where he will announce the methods of the measure and the additional resources that will be put in place. Throughout the Ile-de-France, the interruption of transport after 21 was already announced in the morning. The prefect Frédérique Camilleri of Bouches-du-Rhône had announced in the morning the suspension of all public transport networks in Marseille from 19:00. In the meantime a young man who fell from a roof during the protests has died.

France, Macron: “Riot unacceptable exploitation of the death of a teenager”

