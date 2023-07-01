Roads closed for the Radio Italia concert, traffic goes haywire in the center

PalermoToday 30 June 2023

The closure of numerous crucial streets in the center to allow the Radio Italia concert scheduled tonight at the Foro Italico to take place has sent traffic in the center into a tailspin. There are several streets where queues have been recorded since this morning, including via Roma, but also via Wagner, via Francesco Crispi in the stretch that remains open. And yet the area near the central station and parts of via Messina Marine are paralysed.

With an ordinance issued in recent days, the Municipality has ordered, in addition to the suspension of the Ztl, the ban on the transit of cars and motorbikes in the following streets: via Francesco Crispi, height of via Onorato: closure of the underpass towards via Cala; via Francesco Crispi section between piazza XIII Vittime and via Cala lane on the mountain side; via Cala entire section; corso Vittorio Emanuele section between via Porto Salvo and Foro Umberto I; Foro Umberto I entire stretch; piazza Tonnarazza entire square; piazza Tumminello entire square; via Ponte di Mare entire section; via Messina Marine section between via Ponte di Mare and via Cappello (excluded); via Lincoln section between Corso dei Mille and Foro Umberto I, closed to vehicular transit towards the sea, vehicles coming from via Archirafi are required to turn left towards Central Station; via Tiro a Segno section between via Archirafi (excluded) and piazza Tumminello.