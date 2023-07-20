Francis bets on the Community of Sant’Egidio: Zuppi takes it all

Pietro Parolin, Matteo Zuppi and Pope Francis

Pope francesco promotes Cardinal Zuppi as his spokesman in the world. The community of Sant’Egidio? A “foreign ministry” for the Vatican

There is something strange in the Vatican these days and it is not just the tension over the Emanuela Orlandi affair.

Il cardinal monsignor head of the CEI, spiritual adviser of Sant’Egidio, Matteo Zuppi, killed the official Secretary of State, cardinal Pietro Parolin which literally disappeared from the radar with the war in Ukraine, but it wasn’t that much noticeable before.

The Pope trusts only Zuppi who he sends around the world on his behalf. And the Roman cardinal, archbishop of Bologna, does not have to repeat it twice and tirelessly travels the entire terraqueous globe, as some would say, in the not so hidden hope of later becoming Pope. Indeed, it arouses wonder that Soups went to meet US President Joe Biden alone in place of the Pope. Apart from the lack of the holder of this kind of missions i.e. Parolin, Soups he didn’t even convoke the various apostolic nuncios to the USA and wanted to do everything by himself, creating, according to Vatican sources, a lot of discontent in the land of the cowboys.

