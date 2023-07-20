Home » Francis bets on the Community of Sant’Egidio: Zuppi takes it all
Business

Francis bets on the Community of Sant’Egidio: Zuppi takes it all

by admin
Francis bets on the Community of Sant’Egidio: Zuppi takes it all

Pietro Parolin, Matteo Zuppi and Pope Francis

Pope francesco promotes Cardinal Zuppi as his spokesman in the world. The community of Sant’Egidio? A “foreign ministry” for the Vatican

There is something strange in the Vatican these days and it is not just the tension over the Emanuela Orlandi affair.

Il cardinal monsignor head of the CEI, spiritual adviser of Sant’Egidio, Matteo Zuppi, killed the official Secretary of State, cardinal Pietro Parolin which literally disappeared from the radar with the war in Ukraine, but it wasn’t that much noticeable before.

READ ALSO: Ukraine, Zuppi talks to Affari: “Me in Moscow, peace is always possible”

The Pope trusts only Zuppi who he sends around the world on his behalf. And the Roman cardinal, archbishop of Bologna, does not have to repeat it twice and tirelessly travels the entire terraqueous globe, as some would say, in the not so hidden hope of later becoming Pope. Indeed, it arouses wonder that Soups went to meet US President Joe Biden alone in place of the Pope. Apart from the lack of the holder of this kind of missions i.e. Parolin, Soups he didn’t even convoke the various apostolic nuncios to the USA and wanted to do everything by himself, creating, according to Vatican sources, a lot of discontent in the land of the cowboys.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Jianghuawei: Net profit in 2021 is about 56.51 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 2.9% | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Netflix has made it much more expensive to...

Wheat: rising prices with tensions in the Black...

Elon Musk says he doesn’t know what’s going...

Mexican Peso Bounces Back Against the Dollar, Investors...

Electric Chinese cars, Xiaomi focuses on maxi autonomy

Here’s why Tesla’s stock plunges after quarterly results

These eleven banks offer a free checking account

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index Shows Early Gains,...

Blue crab threatens Adriatic clam and mussel farms

Yves Rossier in an interview – “Russia was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy