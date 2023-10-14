free market for the non-vulnerable in 2024

The Minister of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratindeclared that “during 2024 the non-vulnerable will certainly have to move to market libero, even if monitored for three years. While for the vulnerable I believe we can go further.” On the sidelines of the meeting: “The environmental transition” organized in Bologna by Confcooperative, the minister explained that the government is “examining how to intervene on the market protected and within the month the government will make a decision”

“The assessment in progress – he explained – is on the distinction between the part of not vulnerableapproximately 5 million users, ei vulnerable which are approximately 4.5 million users. The intention at this moment is to divide the two sectors by starting, following a campaign that must be very strong, to also open up to the free market albeit with at least a three-year system of controlled prices for the non-vulnerable part”.

Naturally, the minister specified, “there is a series of technical paths which are also relevant for all those who have the Rid banking and therefore an agreement must be defined with the banking system to create the automation”. In fact “we must avoid being very precise in the theory and then find that the light is turned off because the bank has received the bill with another heading. While for the vulnerable the discussion will be a little longer,” he added.

(Teleborsa)

