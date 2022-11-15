Home Business Fried: The fall of the ‘crypto king’ – BBC News
It took less than eight days for Sam Bankman-Fried to go from being called the “King of Cryptocurrency” to filing for bankruptcy and stepping down as president. He also now faces possible federal investigations into how he handled his business assets.

Over the past few years, the internet has been flooded with his long-form interviews, which he does via video link from his desk in the Bahamas.

In some interviews, you can hear a very disturbing “click” sound.

As the interviewer listened intently to the story of his incredible five-year journey to becoming a billionaire, the voice came from the computer mouse in the hand of the American entrepreneur, consistently and clearly.

