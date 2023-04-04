Friuli, Fedriga re-elected governor. Berlusconi: “Full speed ahead”

Massimiliano Fedriga he was re-elected president of the Friuli Venezia Giuliathe result that was already taken for granted on the eve of the vote, actually led to numbers even clearer and overwhelming than expected, with the challenger of Pd and M5s Moretuzzo who has not even reached the 30% threshold, while the exponent of the League has reached 64.2% of the votes. Among those who celebrated his victory was also the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi. “Center-right good governance – post on Facebook Berlusconi – proves to be the winner again”. The leader of Forza Italia expresses “the warmest congratulations” to the re-elected president of Friuli Venezia-Giulia. “After the victory in the political elections and that in the regional elections of Lombardy and Lazio, the good governance of the centre-right it is confirmed once again a winner. So: Full speed ahead!“, wrote Berlusconi on social.

“I think – says Fedriga after the success at the Regionals – that we must have respect of the popular vote. The governor is ready to welcome you in Advise also no-vax: “They have taken a sufficient number of votes to enter the Council, it is right that they have a representative. This is called democracy and I’m glad it comes respected in the best possible way”. Referring then to the electoral campaign, Fedriga defined it “correct, civil” except “some legitimate twist”. Finally if it had “national ambitions” he specified: “I said that I would have liked to be the President of the Region again if the citizens had restored their trust in me: they gave me their trust and I want continuation to do the President from Friuli Venezia Giulia, they are proud of my land and of trust that he gave me”.

