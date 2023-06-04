From Bari the rise of the right to the EU. “EPP-Conservatives, Tatarella’s idea”

The long electoral campaign for the 2024 European elections starts from Puglia with the aim of sending the socialists into opposition by creating a Popular-Conservative majority

Appointment on 6 and 7 June in Bari. “L’Europa dei Conservatori”, international meeting organized by Tatarella Foundationof which Fabrizio Tatarella – interviewed by Affaritaliani.it – is vice president. Nephew of Pinuccio Tatarella and son of Salvatore (the last right-wing European deputy from the South, already allied with the EPP in the 2009-2014 legislature when, with the merger of the AN into the PdL, right-wing elected officials found themselves in the EPP), last summer in The Piazza di Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica, Fabrizio presented the unpublished book on his uncle Pinuccio, much liked by Giorgia Meloni. In fact, the long electoral campaign for the 2024 European elections starts from Puglia with the aim of sending the socialists into opposition by creating a Popular-Conservative majority.

THE INTERVIEW WITH FABRIZIO TATARELLA

What is the objective of the international meeting “L’Europa dei Conservatori” to be held on Wednesday 7 June in Bari?

“Exactly one year after the important continental elections, the European Conservative Foundations meet in Bari, on 6 and 7 June, for their traditional international meeting on the theme ‘Conservative Perspectives on Immigration and the Nation State’. The choice of the Foundations close to the European conservatives to hold their Meeting in Puglia takes on particular relevance also following the recent announcement that Puglia will host the next G7 in June 2024. Puglia is central in the South and can be the reference for a Mediterranean conservatism, also due to the recent victories of the conservatives in Greece and Spain”.

Who will be the international guests?

“The Tatarella Foundation, with Nazione Futura, Italian references of European conservatism, will host in its prestigious headquarters the works of the two days of the main foundations of conservatives. Among the participants, representatives of the main conservative think tanks such as New Direction and The European Conservative (Belgium) Edmund Burke (Great Britain), Danube Institute (Hungary), Disenso (Spain), Herz Institute (Israel) Oikos (Sweden).The two days will be divided into an internal moment, behind closed doors, in the Tatarella Foundation where sessions will take place on various issues relating to immigration and inclusion policies. ‘The Europe of Conservatives’ is the title of the public event to be held on Wednesday 7 June at 18.00 in the council chamber of the Municipality of Bari with Francesco Giubilei, President of the Tatarella Foundation, Ofir Haivry Spokesperson of the Working Group on European Conservatism and member of the Edmund Burke Foundation, Istavan Kiss of the Danube Institute, Carlo Fidanza, Head of the Delegation of Fratelli d’Italia in the European Parliament and Nicola Procaccini, Co-President of the Ecr Group in the European Parliament “.



Fabrizio Tatarella

Is the goal for the 2024 elections to build a Popular-Conservative majority that sends the Socialists into opposition?

“This is a great recognition for the Foundation dedicated to Pinuccio Tatarella, who was a conservator of the Prezzolini rite, so much so that he founded the Prezzolini institute in Bari. We are pleased to host this prestigious international event in our headquarters. Pinuccio Tatarella was not only the forerunner of the center-right in Italy. His vision was to create a European bipolarity with conservatives and popular alternatives to a minority left also in Europe. We hope that this appointment in Bari will be the beginning of a journey that will end in a year , first with the victory of the centre-right in Europe and then with the G7 in Puglia with Giorgia Meloni as the absolute international protagonist”.

