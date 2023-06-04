Roland Garros, Sonego out in the round of 16: Khachanov wins in 4 sets

Lorenzo Sonego greets Paris. The Turin player leaves the scene in the round of 16, beaten by Khachanov with a score of 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(7), 6-1 in 3 hours and 29 minutes. The blue approached the match well, dominating the first set, but felt tired in the following partials in which the Russian, n. 11 in the world , he shot up and never missed his serve again. Sonego, who came out to the applause of Lenglen, leaves the scene with the best result of his career at Grand Slam level

The journey to the eighth final is interrupted Roland Garros by Lorenzo Sonego. For the third time in his career, in the fourth round of a Grand Slam, the Turinese lost against the no. 11 in the world Karen Khachanov: 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(7), 6-1 the score in favor of the Russian in 3 hours and 29 minutes of play. Sonny gave everything, but at the distance he paid for the efforts of the match against Rublev, suffering a physical collapse after an excellent start. Sonego, in fact, had dominated the first set, ending 6-1 with three breaks in favor. “For a set and a half he played in every corner of the court, I didn’t know what to do” explained Khachanov who has never lost his patience and, game after game, he has increased in service performance (except for the first set he has always won more than 80% of points with the first) and has made fewer mistakes. The turning point of the match was the third set. Khachanov served for the run at 5-4, but Sonego had managed to recover the break from disadvantage, dragging everything to the tie break. Here the blue was ahead 4-0, but suffered a comeback from Khachanov who finished 9-7 after canceling a set point. Lorenzo didn’t have the strength (more physical than mental) to react and in the fourth set he raised the white flag, walking out to the applause of the Suzanne Lenglen. For him, in fact, it remains a more than positive tournament that will allow him to gain different positions in the ATP ranking. It is virtually no. 40eight positions higher than a week ago.