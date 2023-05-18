Nick Kyrgios, injured after the armed robbery of his car, will not come to Roland-Garros

If Nick Kyrgios is not playing Roland-Garros (May 28-June 11) this year, it is not because of his knee injury. His agent, Daniel Horsfall, told Reuters news agency on Thursday that the Australian, now 26th in the world, injured his left foot in the armed robbery of his car earlier this month.
“During the May Day incident, there was an armed robbery at his home”said the agent. “With everything going on, Nick lacerated the side of his left foot. We don’t know how. »
The mother of the Wimbledon finalist was threatened with a gun, according to the police. A man was arrested in Canberra (Australia) shortly after the theft of the Tesla that Nick Kyrgios was able to locate. The player does not remember exactly how he was injured.
Back for the grass season
“It delayed him about two and a half weeks from the schedule of his return to the court process”, said Horsfall, adding that his client’s foot was almost healed and that he hoped to return to the circuit for the grass season. He is aiming for a return to the ATP 500 in Stuttgart (June 12-18).
His knee, which had forced him to forfeit the Australian Open in January, would be restored. “His knee is in fantastic condition. The operation went well”reassured the agent. “His physical condition is excellent. »