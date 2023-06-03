From Fazio to Gramellini. Helmet, the hand that moves the left conductors

Fazio “good”, Santoro “bad” and the agent who binds the conductor to Gramellini, Annunziata, Littizzetto, Floris, Formigli and Gruber

“I can’t stand Fabio Fazio and Lucia Annunziata“: the bombshell words of Michael Santoro pronounced a few days ago at Otto e Mezzo, the program broadcast on La7 and conducted by Lilli Gruberthey keep making noise. So that Massimo Gramellini, columnist of the Corriere della Seraalso dedicated his “Caffè” to us: “I guess neither Vittorio Feltri, Belpietro and Sallusti they love each other madly, but you will never hear them talk bad about each other on TV. And Matteo Salvini tolerates Meloni even less than Littizzetto, but he is careful not to spit her out in one of his adolescent tweets, ”writes Gramellini.

“The Santoro’s are the right-wing treasure trovewho uses them to divide the opposing side and beat it separately, is a story that has been repeated unchanged over the centuries: those who feel they are on a mission on behalf of the Revolution always end up helping conservation and sometimes propitiating the reaction”, continues the journalist.

“The political and journalistic left, on the other hand, is divided between maximalists and reformists, with the former considering the latter to be the real enemies to be overthrown. Indeed, the maximalists seem almost annoyed that someone dares to steal from them the palm of the only authorized martyrs of any pro-American and capitalist regime”, concludes Gramellini.

To take the side of Fabio Fazio (by now the former historical face of Viale Mazzini) it was not only Gramellini who thought about it – who is almost certainly destined to move from Rai to La7 – but a large parterre of journalists such as Lucia Annunziata, Giovanni Floris, Lilli Gruber and Formigli. In short, everything was in order, until, as he points out TV Blog, a name has popped up that links all these TV faces to the former Rai host: Beppe Helmet. It is a well-known agent in the field who, with his ITC 2000, takes care of the interests of Luciana Littizzettoanother face involved in the summer market.

