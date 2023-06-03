Near collision between Chinese warship and American destroyer in the Taiwan Strait

The temperature rises in the Strait of Taiwan: a Chinese warship came one step away from colliding with the American destroyer Uss Chung-Hoonengaged in joint US-Canada action.









Tension in the Taiwan Strait

The two vessels ended up just within 100 meters from each othernothing compared to the maneuvering space they need to make a tack.

The news is reported by Global News and was collected by a reporter traveling on the Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal, which participated in the mission that began last May 25 in the South China Sea.





According to what was published by Global News the Chinese warship would have carried out a maneuver to hit the bow of the US destroyer.









The commander of the US ship would have radioed the Chinese to change course to avoid the collision.

Captain Paul Mountford, commander of the Montreal, branded the Chinese move as “unprofessional”.

The incident was “clearly instigated by the Chinese,” the captain added. “The fact that this was announced on the radio before we did it clearly indicated that it was intentional“.

According to the reconstruction, the ship of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army would have ordered the American destroyer to change course and move away to avoid the collision.

The Americans initially ignored the Chinese request and told the other side to leave.









But in the end the US destroyer had to turn and slow down to avoid an almost inevitable collision.

Provocations and military exercises around Taiwan

In recent weeks, tensions and mutual provocations have multiplied in the Taiwan Strait.

In late May, China carried out military maneuvers in Taiwan's territorial waters and airspace, with 33 fighters and 10 ships.









Also in May, a few weeks earlier, China deployed fighter jets and spy drones in the area.

At the end of April a US military plane flew over Taiwan amid Chinese protests.

Also in April, the American destroyer Uss Miliusin sailed the China Sea in an operation defined as "freedom of navigation".









Chi era Chung-Hoon

The US destroyer USS Chung-Hoon was named in honor of Rear Admiral Gordon Pai’ea Chung-Hoon, the first US naval officer of Asian descent. Chung-Hoon was born in 1910 in Honolulu and died there in 1979.

