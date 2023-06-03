Teacher hired on Monday and fired the next day: without salary for 5 years, she won the appeal

A paradoxical situation has come to an end involving a 56-year-old teacher, hired and fired on a weekly basis for an entire year at a comprehensive school in the province of Treviso.

From September 2018 to May 2019, the teacher covered a substitute position in the comprehensive school, receiving a fee of only 1,500 euros instead of the due 9,000 eurosdue to a series of mini-contracts.

A legal battle won

In the last five years, with the support of the Guild of Teachers of Treviso, las a teacher he fought and won numerous legal battles, including an appeal to the labor judge, an appeal to the Tar and a warning to the ad acta commissioner appointed by the Tar. After the appeal, the administrative court ordered the Ministry of Education, or the Regional School Office in the alternative, to carry out the provisions of the sentence of the Treviso court.

The happy ending

The case was resolved positively thanks to the intervention of the new headteacher. Taking the story to heart, he worked to find the necessary funds from the Ministry to liquidate the teacher. Thus, after almost five years, the 56-year-old teacher was finally paid.

The fight continues for the protection of teachers

Despite the happy ending, the problem of teacher protection persists. “The teacher had to fight for years at her own expense”underlines Michela Gallina, provincial coordinator of the Treviso Teachers’ Guild, in an interview with The Gazette.

Although the Guild has repeatedly raised the question of legal protection for teachers at the Ministry, so far there have been no answers. “There was no will to find solutions – Hen confirms – yet the establishment of a correspondent also for teachers would represent a valuable service to the community, as well as a conquest of democracy and civilization”.