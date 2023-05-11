“From Meloni anti-worker reforms”. Spain is also attacking the government

Jobs, even Spain vitriolic about the Italian government. What happened

After the French attacks against the governmentSpain’s thrust arrives The Minister of Labor and Deputy Prime Minister of Spain, Yolanda Diazaccused Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of pursuing reforms “against the workers. Meloni “issued a decree against workers on May 1” and the “return to rubbish contracts”, said Diaz, number three in Pedro Sanchez’s leftist government, accusing Vox of wanting to do the same. In Spain, the “junk contractsthey refer to short and precarious employment contracts being fought by the left-wing government, and in particular by Diaz, who voted in December 2021 for a labor code reform intended to combat fixed-term contracts.

“Your government programme, the hidden programme, talks about the restriction of the right to strike, collective bargaining, privatization of pensions and a return to garbage contracts”, denounced Diaz addressing the Vox deputy at the beginning of the campaign for local and regional elections on 28 May. Soon after, Diaz was answered by the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal. “This lady,” Abascal tweeted referring to Diaz, “has very little shame. He is ruining Spanish workers and the middle class and still dares to question the successful policies of the Italian prime minister.”

Tajani: “The Spanish Deputy Prime Minister makes unacceptable judgments”

“It is a pity that the Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz is interfering in Italian political life by giving unacceptable judgments on the government’s choices. Her party’s electoral difficulties do not justify offenses to a European partner and ally. This is not the way to collaborate”. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani writes it on Twitter.

