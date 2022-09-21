In Berlin, at the Innotrans fair, the hydrogen train produced by Stadler is on display alongside the hybrid model – with a battery ready to replace the electricity grid, where it is missing – that the same company produced for Netinera, the German subsidiary of Trenitalia. It is an experimental train that will be inaugurated in California: «In Japan they are studying how to use hydrogen on trains, but in Europe we are behind» admits the CEO of Trenitalia, Luigi Corradi.

In Germany, however, the Italian group presented its first hybrid train: it will be called Blues, with a diesel consumption reduced by 50% compared to the previous version, and with batteries ready to go into operation near cities and stations. , in addition to the electricity grid. By the end of the year they will come into operation in Sicily and Sardinia.

Demonstrating Trenitalia’s desire to accelerate regional transport with 8 billion euros of investments for 800 new trains: a goal to be achieved by 2031, but which Corradi would like to achieve first “within the next 4-5 years”. After putting the emphasis on High Speed ​​with the development of the network, the transport company returns to focus on commuters and local routes.

An announcement that comes together with the launch of the project launched with the main Tlc companies to have “maximum 4G coverage on the High Speed ​​network in the next 15 months, covering galleries in particular”, explains the managing director of FS, Luigi Ferraris, from Berlin. on the occasion of the Innotrans 2022 fair in Berlin. Also because the Group is studying the possibility of extending the wifi also on “regional trains” with connectivity also in rural areas. A project financed with 2 billion euros deriving from the RFI Program Agreement and “aimed at extending and strengthening the passive optical fiber along our lines as well as at the technological upgrading of the same and at developing widespread connectivity, improving the signal on board all trains », explained Ferraris who then added:« In this way, we will be able to bring the fiber even to the neighboring areas that are not covered by the signal today. This is also how the digital divide is reduced ». Also because the project involves the laying of new cables along the 17 thousand kilometers of railway network which, for over 11 thousand kilometers, runs parallel to the roads of Anas, controlled by FS.

Fs then reiterated its desire to increase its energy independence by producing, through renewable sources, 2.4 gwh “by 2027 or 2028” relaunches Ferraris who then explains: “We have 30 million square meters of areas where to install solar panels and wind turbines. In this way we would be able to cover 40% of our huge needs. We are the first energy-intensive company in the country, we consume 2% of all demand ».

And the impact of the bill on the group was hard: “The price has risen almost four times and the cost of energy accounts for 10% of the total,” explains Corradi. Ferraris, however, reiterates its intention to keep «ticket prices steady» also because in the meantime «there has been a significant increase in the use of the train both on high speed and regional trains. Tourism is felt and this allows us to keep prices steady ». Between July and September, passengers on the Frecce were 12.5 million, “in line with the pre-covid period”, while they reached 83 million across the entire network.

Meanwhile, from Berlin, Ferraris, underlines the change of pace in an international key of the group: «The Milan-Paris section is doing very well with over 400 thousand passengers carried since last December 18th and with a load factor of 85%. Sales in Spain have started, but the approach is different. Today the holding coordinates international activities and stimulates the creation of synergies. From purchases to maintenance, from research to development ».