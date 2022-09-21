Home Sports Giorgia Meloni’s election campaign vote
Giorgia Meloni's election campaign vote

Giorgia Meloni’s election campaign vote

According to many analysts, the front runner of this election is a woman, the leader of Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni. However, what we can do today is a consideration on the electoral campaign that Meloni is carrying out. Her strategy aims above all to reassure Europe, to reassure the markets, finance and our European allies. Meloni has focused on the idea of ​​a “quiet force”, which in some way will not give rise to any kind of push or forcing. As in the case of the proposal for a bicameral commission to implement presidentialism, which in a certain sense is also an opening to the opposition

