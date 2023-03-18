Home Business FT: “BlackRoch prepares offer for Credit Suisse”, but the US fund denies
BlackRock is reportedly working on a bid for Credit Suisse. This would be a rival proposal to that of Ubs. The Financial Times reports it, quoting a person with knowledge of the dossier. But the company replies: “BlackRock is not participating in any plan to acquire all or part of Credit Suisse and has no interest in doing so,” says the spokesman for the US fund according to Bloomberg reports. The Financial Times had reported that BlackRock is evaluating various options and is working with other investors on a potential deal. This comes after the Swiss bank began talks about a possible combination with UBS. The boards of directors of the two main Swiss banks, as reported in the past few hours by the Financial Times, should meet over the weekend to evaluate a transaction for the combination between the two companies.

