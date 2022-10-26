Wall Street futures on the downside following disappointing quarterly results from Alphabet and Microsoft. To pay more duty are therefore the technological ones with futures on the Nasdaq at -1.95%, while that on the S&P 500 marks -0.96%.

Yesterday the New York Stock Exchange closed strongly up with weak economic data which reinforced hopes that the Fed’s aggressive policy will ease in the near future. Falling Treasury yields added to the momentum of the rally. From the lows of 12 October, the S&P 500 has recovered about 8%.