Fuxin City and China Development Bank Strengthen Cooperation for Win-Win Development

Fuxin City and the Liaoning Provincial Branch of the China Development Bank recently held a discussion to deepen government-bank cooperation and achieve win-win development. Hu Tao, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Li Peng, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Liaoning Branch of the China Development Bank, had in-depth exchanges on this matter.

Hu Tao expressed his gratitude to the Liaoning Provincial Branch of the China Development Bank for their long-term support and assistance in Fuxin’s transformation and development. He emphasized the strong cooperative relationship between Fuxin and the bank, particularly in providing financial support for infrastructure construction, ecological environment protection, and new energy industry development. Fuxin is currently implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on revitalizing Northeast China and Liaoning. The city aims to become a national resource-based urban transformation demonstration city and an energy comprehensive innovation demonstration city, as instructed by the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee. Hu Tao urged the Liaoning Provincial Branch of the China Development Bank to continue supporting Fuxin by leveraging its role as a policy bank and providing greater assistance in strategic reorganization and the integration of transportation and mining projects.

Li Peng acknowledged Fuxin’s industrial advantages, favorable location, and significant development potential. The Liaoning Provincial Branch of the China Development Bank pledged to enhance bank-government cooperation, improve cooperation mechanisms, and innovate financial services to actively participate in Fuxin’s key projects and contribute to its economic and social development.

The discussion was attended by Jiang Shengwei, deputy director of the Provincial Forestry and Grassland Bureau, as well as municipal leaders Lin Aimin, Li Jinhui, Liu Jiangyi, and other representatives from relevant municipal departments.

This cooperative effort between Fuxin City and the Liaoning Provincial Branch of the China Development Bank reflects a commitment to achieving mutual benefit and win-win outcomes in the region’s development. With continued support and financial collaboration, Fuxin is poised for further growth and success in various sectors.