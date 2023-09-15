Mobilization and Deployment Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping Thought for Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era Held by Jiaxing Municipal Science and Technology Bureau

Jiaxing Municipal Science and Technology Bureau recently held a mobilization and deployment meeting to discuss the theme education of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The meeting was attended by Wu Genjun, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Bureau, and members of the bureau team and all cadres.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the importance of carrying out thematic education on Xi Jinping Thought throughout the Party. This is seen as a crucial measure to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party. General Secretary Xi Jinping has emphasized the significance of thematic education and has provided important instructions on various topics. These instructions have provided guidance for the city’s science and technology system to carry out effective and practical thematic education.

The meeting stressed the need to ensure that thematic education is carried out in a solid and orderly manner. It called for a strategic approach and for the city’s science and technology system to integrate thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the central, provincial, and municipal committees. The goal is to comprehensively and systematically study, integrate, and comprehend Xi Jinping Thought, and to promote the theme education to be in-depth, practical, and effective.

Three key points were highlighted during the meeting. Firstly, there is a need to deeply understand the spirit of the theme education and demonstrate the responsibility and style of the Red Boat Pilot Area. Secondly, coordination and promotion of the implementation of thematic education is crucial for successful work. This involves overall planning and advancement, focusing on theoretical study, promoting development, comprehensive inspection and rectification, and the establishment of rules and regulations. Lastly, the meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening the organization and leadership of theme education to ensure its success.

In order to achieve the goals set out in the meeting, the whole team was encouraged to organize and implement the theme education with a sense of political responsibility and a good work style. The aim is to transform Xi Jinping Thought into a powerful force that guides practice and promotes work. The meeting called for a focus on the “two firsts” and strive for the “two firsts”, injecting stronger impetus into the construction of a model city of common prosperity and a pioneer city in socialist modernization.

The mobilization and deployment meeting held by Jiaxing Municipal Science and Technology Bureau signifies the city’s commitment to implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Through thematic education and the integration of this thought into practice, the city aims to accelerate its development and contribute to China‘s overall progress and modernization.

