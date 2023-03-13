Home Business Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: Around 50 branches are to close
Business

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: Around 50 branches are to close

by admin
Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: Around 50 branches are to close

A Galeria Kaufhof branch in the city center.
dpa

  • The executive floor of Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is said to be planning the closure of around 50 branches, reports the “Lebensmittelzeitung”.
  • The department store group would continue with around 80 branches. So far there are 129. The cut is therefore less severe than expected: in the meantime there was talk of 90 branches that should be closed.
  • The creditors’ meeting on March 27 will decide whether the top management’s restructuring concept will go through.

Around 50 branches of Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof are to be closed according to the will of the management of the department store group, reports the “Lebensmittelzeitung”, citing “insiders”. The department store group would continue with around 80 branches, so far there are 129. The cut is therefore less severe than expected: in the meantime there was talk of 90 branches that should be closed.

read too

Galeria 2.0: How the department store chain wants to reposition itself with a new logistics network

On March 27, the creditors’ meeting will decide whether the top management’s restructuring concept will go through. The department store group went into protective shield proceedings last year and is now in insolvency under self-administration.

According to the “Lebensmittelzeitung”, the insolvency plan states that so far there has only been limited interest in buying up individual branches. A sale of the entire group would not make economic sense: “In view of Galeria’s operational financing needs, it is not unlikely and more likely based on experience that there is a so-called 1-euro deal at the end of a transaction process,” the newspaper quotes the insolvency plan. A purchase offer for the entire group is also not available.

See also  Connecting to the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings丨Emerging Markets Face Multiple Risks, and the Risk of Global Economic Recession is Rising- Securities Times

You may also like

1.2 million euros: This is Mindsurance’s pitch deck

Weather: rain, thunderstorms and snow at low altitudes....

SAP sells shares in US market research subsidiary

Sciuker Frames: together with Deutsche Bank Easy to...

PBoC Governor Yi Gang Stays Amid Regulatory Reshuffle...

Chinese cars, Geely launches the new premium brand...

“It can escalate quickly”

Business smartphones, robust and ultra-secure. Here are the...

iPad Pro 2024 will have a big price...

This is how the first arrest warrant concert...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy