World

by admin
The editorial staff Monday 13 March 2023, 07:54

There would be a yellow card in the 23rd minute for Rincon’s kick to Miretti, who overtook him aiming for the Sampdoria trocar. Postponed to 39′, when the Venezuelan slipped and landed Danilo late: warned, he will miss Samp-Verona. In the 43rd minute Vlahovic goes down after contact with Turk, who came out empty because Nuytinck had already cleared the ball, and protests: when the contact occurs, however, the goalkeeper is already on the ground and it seems more like the black and white is going after him, changing direction to chase the ball rejected by the defender. Some doubts remain, but the decision to let go appears all in all correct, also considering that the ball was now out of the area. Excessive yellow for Fagioli at 13′ stmake him doubt Djuricic.

Rabiot’s goal

In the 20th minute Sampdoria protested Rabiot’s goal, asking for a hand ball at the time of control: the pictures shown on tv do not clarify if the touch is with the chest or with the arm and the var not having certainties does not call Prontera, confirming the decision of the field. In the 22nd minute the penalty for Juve was just right: clear foul by Augello on Cuadrado. In the 29th minute Locatelli was booked for protests, who actually hadn’t committed the foul whistled against him.

