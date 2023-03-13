Home News Apartment fire – the Essen police are investigating arson
News

Apartment fire – the Essen police are investigating arson

by admin
Apartment fire – the Essen police are investigating arson

Essen.
The fire brigade had to extinguish an apartment fire on Fasanenstrasse on Sunday evening. The flames threatened to spread to the attic.

After a fire in a top floor apartment in Essen-Stadtwald, the Essen police are investigating suspected negligent arson. This was reported by their spokesman Matthias Werk on Monday morning.

When the first emergency services arrived on Fasanenstrasse shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, heavy smoke was already evident from the front and rear of the apartment building, said fire department spokesman Christoph Riss.

All residents escaped the building unharmed. The owner of the fire apartment, who had broken off his own attempts to extinguish the fire, was also in front of the house. The 55-year-old was examined by the emergency services, transport to a clinic was not necessary.

Rapid intervention by the fire brigade prevented the fire from spreading to the roof structure.






The Essen fire brigade was on duty for around 90 minutes with two fire engines, an ambulance, an emergency doctor vehicle and the Essen-Heisingen volunteer fire brigade.


More articles from this category can be found here: Essen


See also  Treviso, Raimondo Tauro, historical co-founder of the Meeting, died

You may also like

Dresden: Tapestry of Napoleon on display in the...

The US intercepts 4 Russian military aircraft that...

Huila: departmental alert for rains

SMI starts easier — DAX little changed initially...

Second win! Venezuela defeated Puerto Rico in the...

They burn toll of the municipality of Tarazá,...

The Chinese Communist Party’s two sessions suspected of...

The real help to the victims of dictatorships...

Oscar 2023 Awards, know all the details that...

Only 0.9 percent electric cars in Saxony

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy