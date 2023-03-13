Essen.

The fire brigade had to extinguish an apartment fire on Fasanenstrasse on Sunday evening. The flames threatened to spread to the attic.

After a fire in a top floor apartment in Essen-Stadtwald, the Essen police are investigating suspected negligent arson. This was reported by their spokesman Matthias Werk on Monday morning.

When the first emergency services arrived on Fasanenstrasse shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, heavy smoke was already evident from the front and rear of the apartment building, said fire department spokesman Christoph Riss.

All residents escaped the building unharmed. The owner of the fire apartment, who had broken off his own attempts to extinguish the fire, was also in front of the house. The 55-year-old was examined by the emergency services, transport to a clinic was not necessary.

Rapid intervention by the fire brigade prevented the fire from spreading to the roof structure.













The Essen fire brigade was on duty for around 90 minutes with two fire engines, an ambulance, an emergency doctor vehicle and the Essen-Heisingen volunteer fire brigade.





