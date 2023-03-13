Home Business Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof closes 52 department stores
Business

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof closes 52 department stores

by admin
Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof closes 52 department stores

At the beginning of 2021 and again at the beginning of 2022, the shrunken retail giant had to ask for state support in view of the pandemic. Overall, the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) helped the traditional company in two aid campaigns with 680 million euros – without success.

Also read: Galeria – marriage, crisis, corruption? Log of a crash

The Galeria general representative Arndt Geiwitz, who had already accompanied the first protective shield procedure as a restructuring expert, was recently confident that thanks to the second protective shield procedure there was still a perspective for the department store group. “I am convinced that the Galeria department stores have a future, even if not in their current form,” emphasized the renovator in an interview. However, the retail giant would have to become smaller and more decentralized for this. Galeria will hopefully make a profit again “in three calendar years”. Before that, further losses were certainly incurred due to the restructuring costs, for example for conversions.

See also  Muyuan Co., Ltd.: The income from sales of live pigs in the first two months was 10.162 billion yuan_ Securities Times

You may also like

Continental Automobile Price Wars Fierce BMW 13 Universal...

Pandemic – Union speaks out in favor of...

Who is Michele Fina, from Abruzzo and Andrea...

Which speaks for a rising course

SVB case, crypto paradox: Bitcoin soars +20%

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks rose...

Stocks: ChatGPT, Nvidia, ASML – These 20 stocks...

Cohesion policy seeks a new role to remain...

E-Fuels: Porsche hopes to save the 911

Svb collapse, what will be the effects on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy