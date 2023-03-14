Home Business Galeria Kaufhof Karstadt: This is what happens with the branches in your city
Business

Galeria Kaufhof Karstadt: This is what happens with the branches in your city

by admin
Galeria Kaufhof Karstadt: This is what happens with the branches in your city

DGaleria’s announcement that it would close 52 more stores caused a stir in the affected cities. The City Day is already calling for follow-up concepts: “There are already ideas or plans on how new life can come into the department stores: as a university location or school, with start-ups, co-working labs, artist studios or with the citizen service, as more -Generational house or residential building,” demanded the chief executive officer of the city council, Helmut Dedy, on Tuesday.

These locations stand out on the closure list.

Bremen

The end of the big Bremen house comes as a surprise. The Bremen Senate now wants to put pressure on the branch not to close because it is viable in terms of sales. In addition, there will be elections in the state of Bremen this year. Galeria insiders believe improvements are possible:

See also  Sunshine City: Or facing extreme cases of large-scale debt cross defaults_Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Crude oil Asian market: Oil prices continue to...

Grid dismantling? Now Germany’s big Huawei mistake is...

Chad: commitment of Italian cooperation towards universal health...

House exchange: With these five tips, you can...

Pd, Schlein’s line: the party is mine. Goodbye...

Geely Automobile nationwide to halve the purchase tax...

Facebook mother: Meta wants to lay off another...

The Fiat Uno turns 40: it has passed...

SVB bankruptcy: What could now trigger the next...

Ukraine, now the US is thinking of peace....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy