Galeria Kaufhof: Management wants more luxury brands and regionality

A Galeria Kaufhof branch in the city center. dpa

Galeria Kaufhof boss Oliver van den Bossche wants more regional products in the department store chain’s branches. They should adapt their offer to their environment.

Accordingly, van den Bossche wants to offer significantly more luxury brands in areas like Munich-Schwabing.

In Cologne-Nippes, on the other hand, the range tends to be adapted to average-income families.

According to the will of the new Galeria boss Olivier van den Bossche, the branches of the department store group should focus much more on local characteristics when it comes to the range. The manager promised “much more locality” in the offers of the Galeria houses, as he told the specialist medium “Textilwirtschaft”. In places with high purchasing power like Bad Homburg, “we don’t have to have large Esprit or Tim Tailor shops. We can even sell Paul&Shark there,” says van den Bossche. Paul&Shark is a high-priced fashion brand. The company also has “huge potential” with higher-quality brands in places like Munich-Schwabing.

read too

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof ends insolvency proceedings. But the problems of the department store chain are considerable – even without Corona

In other branches such as Cologne-Nippes, on the other hand, the range of brands has to be adapted more to young families with an average income. “We will come even more to make such differences between our branches in order to benefit from local conditions,” said van den Bossche, who was boss of Galeria Kaufhof in Cologne between 2014 and 2017. In the meantime, Kaufhof and Karstadt have been combined under the umbrella of the Austrian company Signa to form Galeria.

Galeria has gone through insolvency proceedings, as a result of which numerous branches of the Essen department store group have had to close. Around 90 of the previous 129 houses are to remain. Thousands of jobs will be lost. Germany’s only nationwide department store group had already gone through a similar process in 2020.

The department store boss was optimistic that he would be able to offer more top fashion brands in the future: “I can’t name any names yet, but we’ve already convinced upmarket brands to come to Galeria. Even those who have already said “no” five times before.”

PK

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

