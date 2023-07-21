The Altaveu Festival presents the poster for its 34th edition

Focused on showing that it is a different festival, Loudspeaker Festival return to Sant Boi from 8 to 10 september to show that they are faithful to their commitment to the singular proposals of musical quality in upcoming formats no crowds. The programming has already been made known and we can affirm that artists with identity, values e inspirations to give birth to new musical forms that are born from the roots.

This year’s poster sounds to the rhythm of folk, rumba, flamenco, hip hop o rock. To give an advance, some of the names that stand out are the singer-songwriters ismael serrano y Manythe international Jupiter & Okwess y Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed or the incendiary musicality of Santa Salut. This year’s edition has its own production made up of a youth collective of the municipality of Sant Boi linked to the PES Sant BoiThe group of post-rock Böira y Azure visualsto create a concert that will feature a visual arts show. Similarly, the music will go beyond the stage with Speaker+: record fair, talks, documentaries and an exhibition in which we can enjoy music from other perspectives.

Likewise, emerging artists for Altaveu are conceived as the pillar of his festival that proposes approaching young people and betting on their talent. Being one of the oldest public festivals in Catalonia, it remains faithful to the use of its loudspeaker as a transmitter of a message that champions songs that “help us get to know each other better and understand where we come from in order to continue forward.”