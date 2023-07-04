Gas, bill at -1.1% for consumption in June

The gas bill for the typical family decreased slightly (with average gas consumption of 1,400 cubic meters per year) in protection for consumption in June, marking -1.1% compared to May. Arera makes it known.

The component of the gas price to cover procurement costs (CMEMm), applied to customers still in the protected market, is updated by ARERA as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market (the PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month.

For the month of June, which recorded a lower average wholesale price than that of the month of May, the price of the gas raw material alone (CMEMm), for customers with contracts under protected conditions, is equal to 33. 14 euros/MWh.

The overall update for the typical user, for consumption in the month of June compared to the previous month, is entirely determined by the drop in expenditure for natural gas, -1.1%. The general charges and the tariff linked to transport and metering expenses remain unchanged.

In terms of final effects, gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (July 2022-June 2023) is approximately 1,499 euros, gross of taxes, recording a -8.9% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the year previous (July 2021- June 2022).

The Bills Decree (n. 34 of 2023), for the second quarter of 2023, therefore again for June consumption, confirmed the reduction of VAT to 5% for gas and the zeroing of general system costs.

