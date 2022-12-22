ROME – The price of gas returned to the previous levels of the war in Ukraine. Good news for the economy and for bills of citizens and businesses for Europe but for Italy in particular a few days after the monthly rate review.
One week after the agreement between the heads of state and government on the price ceiling, the gas quotes they have dropped to a step of 90 euros per megawatt hour.
