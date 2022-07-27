The price of gas is still in tension after the announcement by the German operator Gascade that gas flows from Nord Stream 1 have fallen by 20%.

According to reports from the Russian glue Gazprom, flows through Nord Stream 1 are decreasing to 33 million cubic meters per day, one fifth of normal capacity. This is therefore a further reduction compared to the level of 40% of flow that had already taken place in the past few weeks.

The price of gas drops below 200 euros per megawatt hour after the words of the Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov about the cut of the flow decided by Gazprom on Nord Stream due to the maintenance works. According to Peskov, “as these works are carried out, Gazprom will be able to pump more”. In Amsterdam, prices fell to 196 euros per megawatt hour, a 2% drop compared to yesterday’s close.