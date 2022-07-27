Home World Alabama, the “Killer Doll” is back: this is how a 5-year-old child is terrorizing an entire neighborhood
World

Alabama, the “Killer Doll” is back: this is how a 5-year-old child is terrorizing an entire neighborhood

by admin
Alabama, the “Killer Doll” is back: this is how a 5-year-old child is terrorizing an entire neighborhood

“Stop your son: I almost had a heart attack.” A five-year-old boy in Alabama is terrorizing an entire neighborhood and appeals have been made on social networks to parents to stop him. “My 46-year-old nephew is afraid of him,” confesses one user. And another: “he’s ready for Halloween.” The little one wanders the streets around his house wearing the mask of Chucky, the character from the horror film “The Killer Doll”, and in doing so scares the residents of a neighborhood in Albertville.

As they tell themselves on social media, the child does almost nothing: he stands still on a sidewalk by the side of a road and from there he stares at the people and cars passing by. All wearing the Chucky mask.

This was enough to scare Kendra Walden, a resident of the neighborhood, who turned to the family on Facebook: “Take your son. I almost had a heart attack. ‘ The post went viral, with thousands of likes and comments. Many net users confirmed the fright but also called the child “both terrifying and brilliant”.

Contacted by the Wdhn network, the baby’s mother, Britnee Reed, said she was not aware of what her son was doing: “I was at work, I zoomed in on the photos they showed me and said:” Oh my God, this he is my son””. The woman then explained that the little boy had disguised himself as Chucky for Halloween and, therefore, often wears his costume around the house. But, apparently, not only that.

See also  "Trump defrauded the United States": the investigation commission on the assault on the Capitol accuses the former president

You may also like

Gazprom: EU agrees voluntary 15% cut in use...

US basketball star Brittney Griner: “I didn’t want...

Russia, basketball player Brittney Griner declares at trial:...

Japan’s new crown confirmed daily record breaking Osaka...

Chinese anger over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan: “Ready...

Biden on the phone with Xi. Tensions on...

The daily death toll in Japan has once...

Covid hits the last large island in the...

France, two archaeologists and a curator of the...

Zelensky and his wife Olena in Vogue: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy