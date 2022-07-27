Home Sports what is Palomino doping and the precedents
Joseph Louis Palomino was found positive to Clostebol Metabolite and his team, Atalanta, has communicated that the National Anti-Doping Court has notified the precautionary suspension of the player. But what substance is it? The Clostebol Metabolite is one anabolic steroid chemically similar to testosterone from which it differs only for a chlorine atom which avoids conversion into dihydrotestosterone and estrogen. What is Clostebol used for? In sport it can increase physical performance, but it is mainly used in ointments to quickly heal wounds and make them heal, so it is present in creams useful in case of abrasions, skin ulcers or fissures. This is why one cannot immediately point the finger at an athlete who is found positive for this substance, because he may have come into contact inadvertently through a banal ointment to heal a wound as shown by some previous cases. In the world of sport there have in fact been other cases, let’s see some of them.

