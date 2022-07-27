The first citizen of the force explained at the press conference: «I have a pact with the voters of my city and many projects to carry out. Flattered by the attention received, but I’ll be more useful here than in Rome “

CONEGLIANO. The mayor of Conegliano Fabio Chies will not run for Parliament and will remain to administer the city of Cima. This was confirmed by the mayor today at a press conference, and then with a post on facebook. «I thank the newspapers for their attention but I remain mayor of Conegliano, I am proud to have been elected by my fellow citizens and I will be much more useful to the territory here than in Rome. Thanks in any case to all those who have written and contacted me in these days and who have shown me their closeness whatever my choice was. See you in the town hall »: so the mayor, who is also the provincial secretary of Forza Italia. The mayor said he was flattered by the attention given to him by the party (on Monday he had been away to Rome to meet the leaders) but he explained that he had a pact with Conegliano’s voters to respect, and many projects to be implemented.