European U20, Italy ok against Poland

Italy beat Poland 72-60 and over the weekend will continue their journey to the European Championship playing for the classification from 9th to 12th place by facing Iceland (Saturday 15 July, 5.30 pm Italian time, live YouTube FIBA).

Double double for Davide Casarin with 10 points and 11 rebounds. 11 points for Giordano and 10 for Faggian. 9 points and 7 rebounds for Vincini.

After a start too bad to be true, coach Magro’s Azzurri score a 27-5 run in the second quarter and dig the moat that Poland can no longer overcome. A solid performance

The scoreboard

Italy-Poland 72-60 (15-22, 27-5, 12-18, 18-15)
Italy: Ferrari ne, Giordano 11 (2/2, 2/3), Berdini* 5 (1/2, 1/2), Onojaife 5 (2/2), Casarin* 10 (5/13, 0/4) , Virginio* 5 (1/3, 1/5), Boglio 8 (1/4, 1/2), Maretto* 2 (1/2), Fantoma 7 (3/4, 0/2), Vincini* 9 (3/5), They, Faggian 10 (3/6, 1/2). Skinny
Polonia: Lalak 6 (0/2, 2/5), Wisniewski* 5 (0/2, 1/4), Kruzynski ne, Busz 5 (0/1 for tre), Andrzejeski 7 (1/3, 1/7 ), Gurtatowski 6 (2/3, 0/1), Pisla* 3 (1/5, 0/1), Wilczek* 14 (1/6, 2/6), Siembigane, Urbaniak* 5 (2/8 , 0/1), Winkowski* 9 (2/5), Duda (0/1). All: Szablowski

