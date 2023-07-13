The Travesía del Sol is a tribute to Valle del Cauca and its cyclists

Recreational cycling and the beautiful landscapes of Valle del Cauca are the perfect combination, thanks to the safety of the roads and the demanding routes that challenge enthusiasts.

On this occasion, the Travesía del Sol, an initiative for all types of cyclists, presents the 100K challenge from Cali to the Hacienda el Paraíso, a cultural and historical heritage of the country, where we will enjoy an event that combines recreational and competitive aspects.

This is one of the most attractive ascents, known as the longest ‘false plane’ in the country, that is, a slope whose inclination is not visible to the naked eye but which reaches 1,300 meters above sea level, with a average incline of 6% and a very demanding 2-kilometer finish.

The test has all the standards that guarantee the tranquility and safety of the participants: official uniform, medical insurance, accompaniment on the road, support from mechanics, hydration points and time measurement with the latest technology.

Another important attraction is that it has been divided into categories so that all participants can go at their own pace and achieve the goal, whether on a road or mountain bike.

Contact

More information and registration at: www.travesiadelsol.com or on the social networks Instagram and Facebook as @travesíadelsol or through Whatsapp (32182782489)

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

