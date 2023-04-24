Home » Gas, price below 40 euros per MWh: never so low since January 2022
Gas, price below 40 euros per MWh: never so low since January 2022

Gas, price below 40 euros per MWh: never so low since January 2022

Today, April 24, the price of gas in Amsterdam started down: the TTF futures on methane dropped 0.6% to 39.93 euros per megawatt hour and remained around that figure. The drop in prices has continued since the beginning of April and in general since the beginning of December 2022, when the last flare of 2022, the terrible year of gas, was recorded: 139 euros per megawatt hour was the price on 9 December last, after the record of August 26, when the unprecedented figure of 310 euros per megawatt hour was reached.

The price of gas at the TTF had not dropped below 40 euros since January 2022, i.e. before the war broke out in Ukraine, with the consequent upheavals linked to the cuts in supplies from Russia.

EU-Norway agreement

All this happens on the day the European Union launches its energy alliance with Norway. A partnership that also includes the sending of gas. “I am particularly happy that in the coming years Norway will maintain its high levels of gas supplies” to the EU, said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a press conference with Norwegian premier Jonas Gahr store. “Today, Europe still needs reliable gas suppliers to prepare for the coming winter and the next storage filling season”, explained von der Leyen, underlining Oslo’s “reliability” towards the Union. “It is in times of need – she added – that we realize who our true friends are and Norway has demonstrated in an exemplary way that we can count on each other”.

Norwegian gas arrives in Italy through the Gries Pass together with Dutch gas from the North Sea. In January, 977 million cubic meters arrived (out of a total imported of 5.4 billion): 13% more than in the same month of 2022.

