Italians evacuated from Sudan, the departure from Khartoum and the stopover in Djibouti – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) About 150 Italian citizens have been evacuated from Khartoum, in Sudan, and made a stopover in Djibouti. Two C-130 aircraft were used and the return to Rome is scheduled for this evening. “After a day of anxious waiting, all our compatriots in Sudan who have asked to leave have been evacuated. There are also foreign citizens with them. Italy does not leave anyone behind”, declared Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In the African country, meanwhile, the clashes between the military forces of General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan, president of the Sovereign Transitional Council, and those of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the paramilitary groups, do not seem to have abated. (Lapresse)