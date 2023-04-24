Alessandro Costacurta turns 57: Milan, his son Achille, Martina Colombari

Alessandro Costacurta turns 57 today, April 24th. The former AC Milan defender – product of the Devil’s academy, with the only parenthesis at Monza in 1986-1987 – and of the national team together with Mauro Tassotti, Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini composed one of the best defensive lines in the history of football. With the Rossoneri he totaled 663 appearances, scoring three goals. With the Rossoneri he won seven Scudettos, five Italian Super Cups, one Italian Cup, five Champions League, four European Super Cups and two Intercontinental Cups. In the last match of his career, played on 19 May 2007 against Udinese (3-2 for the Friulians), he scored the goal from a penalty that made him the oldest scorer (41 years old) in the history of Serie A Furthermore, excluding goalkeepers, he is the oldest player to have taken the field in our championship and one of the eight who have taken the field at over 40 (the others are Vierchowod, Maldini, Zanetti, Totti, Piola, Pellissier and Ibrahimovic). With the national team he totaled 59 appearances and scored two goals: he took part in two World Cups (USA 94 and France 98) and one European Championship (England 96).