Captured alleged murderer of trans woman in Cali

Captured alleged murderer of trans woman in Cali

A new violent death suffered Santiago from cali in one of its tracks; On this occasion, a trans woman lost her life north of the city.

The popular Sixth Avenue, located to the north of the capital of the Valley, was the place where this murder with a knife took place, in which the Metropolitan Police detained an alleged person involved.

On one of the nights of the last weekend in Cali, a trans woman, who was known as “Tati”, was walking along this aforementioned avenue of the city at the height of Carrera 16.

According to the witness version, a subject met “Tati” in this place north of the capital of the valley and they had a verbal confrontation.

Then, according to the police investigation, the alleged assailant pulled out a sharp weapon, causing a wound to the victim’s back and another to the neck.

The Metropolitan Police of Cali, under the voice of General José Daniel Gualdrón, expressed its solidarity with the family of the trans woman, a member of the community LGTBIQ+who died, apparently, due to an act of intolerance.

Adding that the timely reaction of the La Flora Police led to the capture of a subject thanks to the collaboration of citizens.

For his part, the Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet, expressed his rejection of this homicide; highlighting the police action for the capture.

This is the position of the Fundación Santamaría, a community-based organization:

“We make an urgent call to the Colombian State, the international community and social organizations, in the face of the seriousness of the acts of violence and human rights violations that, in a systematic and structural way, Trans women in Cali continue to face.

This is reflected in the transfeminicides, attempted transfeminicides, forced displacement, extortion, and threats that our organization has known, accompanied, and denounced, which have recently intensified in some sex work areas in the center of the city.

This could be related to the facts that have recently been presented against Trans colleagues in Peru and other countries in the region.

