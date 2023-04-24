The leader of the Tunisian Ennahda Party, Rashid Ghannouchi, is arrested and imprisoned again

Mohamed Sharky

It seems that the fate of the leader of the Tunisian Ennahda Party is to remain pursued as before, and threatened with arrest and imprisonment on charges of forming a party with an Islamic reference, which angers the secular West, which does not want a party with such a reference in any Arab or Islamic country, because that is considered a departure from His secular authority, which he wants to globalize, especially in countries that profess the religion of Islam.

With the arrest of Ghannouchi, the last chapter of the conspiracy revealed to every party with an Islamic reference in the Arab world that seeks to engage in the democratic experience is completed, which is the creed of the secular West – alas – and which allows the access of every party, whatever its creed, to the decision-making center, with the exception of the parties with an Islamic reference that Al This secular West should not reach the decision-making centers, even if it wins elections with transparent glass boxes.

The method of aborting every democratic experiment that brought Islamic-referenced parties to power has been repeated. This overt coup method began in Algeria, whose people still suffer from military tyranny, and then moved to Egypt after the first democratic experiment that brought a civilian president to power, and then to Tunisia. Recently, when a democratically elected civilian president turned against democracy, and we do not think that he did that except at the behest of the military as well, because if the military had not been involved in this coup, it would have intervened to protect the equipped democracy that the tyrannical president finished off with power through a complete coup. It is well known that the method of military coups does not come. Except with corrupt, tyrannical regimes that rule over their people.

With Ghannouchi’s return to detention, his head turned gray, his back arched, and his back exhausted, the mask of all those who had been destroyed by the results of the Arab Spring revolutions, in which the Arab peoples bet on Islam to get out of a long-standing backwardness at all levels, falls. And those who were killed on these results are tyrannical models who receive orders from the secular West, which is hostile to everything related to the religion of Islam, secretly or publicly.

The arrest of Ghannouchi coincided with his warning to the democratically elected president, who is turning against democracy at the behest of those who issue orders to him that are transmitted to him directly or through mediators, of the danger of a popular reaction to his tyranny that may have undesirable consequences, which the tyrannical president considered a threat to the security and stability of Tunisia, and he issued an order to eliminate Souri fabricated a fabricated accusation for anyone who opposes his tyranny, in the manner of the tyrants who preceded him in the rule of Tunisia. And this coincided with utter chaos in the country of Sudan, where fighting broke out between the military, who had become accustomed to the method of coups since the departure of the English occupier from his land.

Yesterday, the Egyptian journalist Ahmed Mansour presented an episode of his program Witness to the Age, in which he had hosted the Islamic thinker Hassan al-Turabi, and what prompted him to do so was an attempt to explain the nature of what is happening today in Sudan. Al-Turabi revealed in his testimony about the era that he was the one who orchestrated the coup against the tyrannical Nimeiri president, who in turn turned against those who came before him. When the journalist on Al-Jazeera asked him about the reason for orchestrating this coup, his answer came as a surprise, which is that there was no way for his party with an Islamic reference to reach power through the democratic game, because the secular West does not accept that, and this is what happened in Algeria, and in For this reason, Egypt, a thinker with great shrewdness, chose the coup method that is customary in the countries of Sudan in order to reach power, in the hope that it would lead his country out of the rule of military tyranny in which the secular West finds its goal and safeguards its interests.

Al-Turabi’s trick did not work with this West, which monitors everything that is going on and going on in the Arab world, and does not allow the arrival of parties with an Islamic reference, neither through military coups, nor through glass boxes, and today it pretends to be sad and heartbroken for the victims of the military conflict between two soldiers who are fighting each other for treason. Although both of them are traitors and tyrants, they have long since turned against those before them to prevent a civilian government from assuming power in the country. It is ironic that the warring military men in Sudan today, both of them seek testimony of good behavior in the secular West, and both of them disavow the charge of smelling the Islamic reference, and enough with it is a charge that leads to the downfall. There is no doubt that the secular West has decided what it has decided regarding these two wrestlers and competitors for power, while camouflaging it by lamenting over democracy in Sudan, which never existed there, and lamenting over a people who are victims of the military’s struggle for power laughed at their chins, as it is said.

The masks of those who harassed between these two contenders for power in Sudan regionally and at the behest of the secular West have fallen, and the goal of these harassers who receive orders from the capitals of the West is to block the path to every form of democracy in the Arab world, especially if that leads to the arrival of a party with an Islamic reference. to the decision-making center.

It is paradoxical that efforts are being made to bring back the bloody dictator of Syria to the fold of the Arab world in return for finishing off every democratic attempt. Dictatorships have already become in the Arab world, while democracies have become an exception, and God is the matter before and after.