They study components of cave paintings in an ancient site in Jujuy

An archeometric study of the cave paintings found in Inca Cueva, a site located to the north of the Quebrada de Humahuaca and one of the most valuable within the thousands of years of life in the region, was carried out within the framework of a project of the Government of Jujuy for the conservation and enhancement of the place, revealed the Provincial Secretary of Culture.

In charge of an interdisciplinary team of professionals called, the objective of the work was to advance in the knowledge of the different materials used in the preparation of cave paintings and their state of conservation.

It was “an exhaustive multi-analytical archaeometric study using state-of-the-art technologies”, which will allow “to know the physical-chemical composition of the cave paintings and their interrelation with the substrate”, according to the Jujuy Ministry of Culture, regarding tasks carried out throughout the last week.

The results of the project will serve to “deepen the knowledge of the materials and pictorial techniques used in the different moments of painting of the site, as well as provide valuable information on the natural and anthropic processes that affected, and affect, this valuable heritage” .

The field work in the archaeological site, located about 48 kilometers from the town of Humahuaca, complements a first macroscopic survey, ending with the photographic documentation of the rock motifs in different sectors of the natural cave and its state of conservation in general.

The interdisciplinary team was made up of professionals Lucas Gheco, Marcos Quesada, Marcos Tascon and Fernando Marte, along with collaborators Humberto Mamani, Federico Robledo, Matías Landino and Eugenia Ahets Etcheberry.

As the last stage of the project, in charge of the Department of Heritage of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Jujuy, progress will be made in conservation work on the site and in a management plan for its enhancement.

In black, white and red you can see pictographs on the walls and ceilings of caves in the place, which were used for thousands of years: there are records that date traces of the oldest stove to 9,200 years ago and the most recent to 1,600 years ago.

The most visible currently, and visited by those who come to enjoy the landscapes of the Quebrada de Humahuaca, is a cave about 40 meters long, 5 deep and 10 meters high, with engravings of geometric figures and animals between those that highlight the flames.

